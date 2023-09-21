Man Recreates SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Bandage Look, Boards Train

“Jawan,” the blockbuster movie, continues to captivate audiences, with fans expressing their love through creative videos on social media. Instagram user @_ak_arbaz_01 shared a video where he boards a train dressed as Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Azad, from the film.

The video, posted with the caption “Jawan look kaisa laga comments main batao” (Tell me how my Jawan look is in the comments), features the man with bandages wrapped around his face and hand. As he boards the train, curious onlookers watch him closely, and the video even shows him comfortably lying down in one of the train seats.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on September 8, the video has garnered nearly 1.8 million views and various comments. Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged, bandage-wrapped look in “Jawan” had already created quite a buzz among fans, and now, many are paying homage to the character by imitating the iconic style in creative ways, both online and at the theaters.

Check out the responses below:

“Bhai tum video bahut achi bnate ho bass unko post mat Kara kro [Bro you make really good videos, just don’t post them],” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” added another. “I don’t know what to say,” commented a third. A few reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

