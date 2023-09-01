Man takes bull for a spin in car, video goes viral

Chairs Fly, Punches Thrown as Wedding Dinner Turns Ugly
A rather unusual and entertaining incident has recently caught the internet’s attention, as a video surfaced depicting a man driving a vehicle accompanied by an unexpected passenger – a gigantic bull.
This peculiar footage has quickly become a viral sensation on various social media platforms, sparking playful speculation and leaving viewers in awe.
The video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter), portrays the man calmly maneuvering through traffic, while the enormous bull occupies the front seat of the vehicle.
With its head sticking out of the window, the bull appears surprisingly comfortable amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life.
As bystanders and pedestrians capture this extraordinary moment on their mobile phones, the video has ignited a blend of amusement and disbelief.
#Nebraska police pull over man with a #bull riding in the passenger’s seat
🥴🤣#animals #nature #crazypeople pic.twitter.com/oe3hdlujbI
— Genesis Watchman Report (@ReportWatchman) August 31, 2023
Although the precise circumstances surrounding this uncommon sight remain unclear, the video raises intriguing questions about the man’s motivation for taking his bovine companion along for the ride.
People have expressed a wide range of opinions and reactions to this peculiar video.
According to a report by The New York Post, officers from the Norfolk Police Division received a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, reporting a man driving eastbound on Highway 275 with a cow in the front passenger seat.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Lee Meyer from Neligh.
What are your thoughts on this unusual incident?
