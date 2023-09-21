Man Tells Cats He Got Married, Captures Their Reactions

In a heartwarming display of affection, a man decided to share his joyful news with some rather unique friends – the neighborhood cats. A video posted on Reddit captures the adorable reactions of these feline companions as he tells them about his recent marriage.

The video begins with the man showing his wedding ring to one of the cats and announcing, “I got married.” The cat responds by coming closer and even offering a friendly boop when requested.

Take a look at the post below:

But the heartwarming interactions don’t end there. The man continues to share the news with other kitties, each with their own unique reactions. Some meow in response, while others appear indifferent to his announcement. A few cats even approach him for some affectionate pets.

The video, shared on Reddit, has gained nearly 2,400 upvotes and a flood of positive comments. It’s a charming reminder of the special bond that can exist between humans and their furry, four-legged friends.

Check out the responses below:

“This is so sweet! Congrats,” posted a Reddit user. “Congrats cat whisperer! So happy for you! Also love the ring,” joined another. “MEOW. I mean congrats. Best wishes for eternal peace and happiness,” added a third.

“This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen today. I love it! Congrats!” shared a fourth. “You’re one of my favourite Internet strangers. I want to walk around your neighbourhood petting cats with you,” wrote a fifth.

