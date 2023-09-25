Massive Shelf Cloud Moving Over Brazilain Town

Viral video: Enormous shelf cloud in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Shelf clouds foreshadow storms and severe weather.

Ocean gusts, low pressure: thunderstorms, lightning.

Advertisement

On social media, a stunning video of a giant shelf cloud that blanketed the Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul has gone viral. Shelf clouds, which have a circular form and look to have layers, are typically seen before to storms. Advertisement

A local captured the video and posted it to Instagram and other social media platforms. The timelapse movie shows clouds moving across the skyline. According to G1, they appeared due to the weather in the Brazilian city, which witnessed thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts.

Take a look at the post below:

O dia virou noite,na Cidade de Caixas do Sul,Rio Grande do Sul. A nuvem gigantesca cobre a cidade. pic.twitter.com/Qz46ZYrE8L — Sergio Batista (@sergiobp37) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

The harsh weather in Rio Grande do Sul was caused by gusts from the ocean and instability caused by low pressure in Paraguay. Temperatures remained low throughout the city, according to the outlet. Rain is expected to fall throughout the day in the Brazilian state, according to the local weather prediction.

Shelf clouds are frequently connected with squall lines and are frequently recorded as wall clouds, funnel clouds, or rotation. They are also known as Arcs clouds and are frequently connected with a solid line of storms – the wind comes first, followed by rain. According to NOAA, it may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis.

These clouds can occasionally be observed beneath cumulonimbus clouds, which are dense, towering vertical clouds that bring heavy rain.

When a cold downdraft from a cumulonimbus cloud reaches the ground, the cold air may travel quickly along the ground, forcing existing warm moist air upwards. Water vapour condenses into the patterns associated with shelf clouds as this air rises.

The new cloud may roll if it encounters different wind directions above and below, according to the agency.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video: Goa’s Dudhsagar Falls look stunning Ankita was the first person to post the now-popular video on Twitter....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.