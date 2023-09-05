Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

- Delta flight turns around due to a diarrhea outbreak.
In a recent incident that took place on a Delta Flight traveling from Atlanta to Barcelona, the aircraft had to change its course mid-air, resulting in a rather unusual and humorous situation.
Approximately two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia, to Barcelona, Spain, the flight had to make an unexpected U-turn.
This unexpected turn was prompted by a passenger experiencing a severe case of diarrhea that had unfortunate consequences throughout the entire plane, as reported by the New York Post.
In the audio transmission from the flight deck, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, the pilot of the flight can be heard telling air traffic control, ”This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”
The individual responsible for the incident has not been publicly identified. Following the unexpected U-turn to Atlanta, all passengers and crew members were transferred to another flight.
Unfortunately, this bizarre incident led to a significant delay in the passengers’ journey to Barcelona.
According to Flightradar24, the flight arrived at its destination eight hours later than originally scheduled.
It remains uncertain whether the passenger with the gastrointestinal issue was still on board when the flight eventually landed in Spain.
Delta officials have acknowledged the occurrence of a “medical issue” on the flight, which necessitated the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they have not provided specific details regarding the nature of the medical condition that prompted the incident.
A spokesperson from Delta extended apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, “Our teams worked diligently and safely to conduct a thorough cleaning of the aircraft and ensure our customers reached their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and any inconvenience it may have caused to their travel plans.”
