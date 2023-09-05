Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

Delta flight turns around due to a diarrhea outbreak.

The passenger’s intestinal problems force the plane to return to Atlanta.

Biohazard incident grounds flight.

In a recent incident that took place on a Delta Flight traveling from Atlanta to Barcelona, the aircraft had to change its course mid-air, resulting in a rather unusual and humorous situation.

Approximately two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia, to Barcelona, Spain, the flight had to make an unexpected U-turn.

This unexpected turn was prompted by a passenger experiencing a severe case of diarrhea that had unfortunate consequences throughout the entire plane, as reported by the New York Post.