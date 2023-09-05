Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

Articles
Advertisement
Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

Mid-Air Drama: Pilot Diverts Flight Due to ‘Diarrhea’ Emergency

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Delta flight turns around due to a diarrhea outbreak.
  • The passenger’s intestinal problems force the plane to return to Atlanta.
  • Biohazard incident grounds flight.
    • Advertisement

In a recent incident that took place on a Delta Flight traveling from Atlanta to Barcelona, the aircraft had to change its course mid-air, resulting in a rather unusual and humorous situation.

Approximately two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia, to Barcelona, Spain, the flight had to make an unexpected U-turn.

This unexpected turn was prompted by a passenger experiencing a severe case of diarrhea that had unfortunate consequences throughout the entire plane, as reported by the New York Post.

Advertisement

In the audio transmission from the flight deck, which has gone crazy viral on the internet,  the pilot of the flight can be heard telling air traffic control, ”This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

The individual responsible for the incident has not been publicly identified. Following the unexpected U-turn to Atlanta, all passengers and crew members were transferred to another flight.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this bizarre incident led to a significant delay in the passengers’ journey to Barcelona.

According to Flightradar24, the flight arrived at its destination eight hours later than originally scheduled.

It remains uncertain whether the passenger with the gastrointestinal issue was still on board when the flight eventually landed in Spain.

Delta officials have acknowledged the occurrence of a “medical issue” on the flight, which necessitated the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they have not provided specific details regarding the nature of the medical condition that prompted the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A spokesperson from Delta extended apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, “Our teams worked diligently and safely to conduct a thorough cleaning of the aircraft and ensure our customers reached their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and any inconvenience it may have caused to their travel plans.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror
Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror

Lion casually strolls past halted vehicles. Drivers hide inside with windows rolled...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story