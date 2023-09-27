Mind-blogging video of Jawan fight scene amazed by SRK 

Shah Rukh Khan thanks a brilliant YouTuber for filming and editing a full fight scene.

The recreated battle was characterized as ‘excellent’ and ‘massy’ by the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this video, writing, “This is outstanding!”

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (previously known as Twitter) to thank a brilliant YouTuber for filming and editing a full fight scene from the film Jawan on his smartphone. The recreated battle sequence was characterized as ‘excellent’ and ‘massy’ by the actor.

A person known as Zar published the video on X. “We love #jawan so much, so we made this just using a smartphone,” he said in the post. @iamsrk has no budget. Jawan has arrived.”

The video portrays an action scenario in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character Jawan engages in a fierce fight with thugs. The film’s action-packed scene begins with the iconic line, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar [Deal with the father before you touch his son].” As the film progresses, the complete incident is exactly reproduced utilizing various editing techniques and tools.

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this video, writing, “This is outstanding! Good job. Very massy! Thank you for the effort. Love you.”

This is outstanding!!! Good job…. Very masssy!!! Thank u for the effort. Love u https://t.co/MuPreGvi1x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2023

Since it was shared a few hours ago, the actor’s tweet has acquired tremendous traction on the microblogging platform. It has also received a flood of comments from people.

“So much love for you chief #Jawan. Kudos to the editor,” expressed an individual. Another added, “This is actually really really cool, wow!” “Massy na. My God, where did they find the same deadly weapon of Vikram Rathore? Love it,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “All time blockbuster.” “I love the way you appreciate each and every effort of your fans so nicely,” posted a fourth. A fifth joined, “@zarmatics best work bhai [brother].”

