Monkey Using Computer Caught On Camera Stuns Internet

  • A video of a monkey using a computer as if it were a normal pastime.
  • Monkey sifting through papers and pretending to type, mimicking a desk user.
  • The validity of the video cannot be confirmed by the media.
Humans and monkeys have many characteristics. In today’s society, while humans gradually adapt to contemporary technologies, primates such as monkeys appear to be following suit. A video of a langur attempting to use a computer as if it were a normal pastime is becoming viral on social media.

The short video, which was shared on Facebook, shows a langur sitting in front of a computer, sifting through papers and pretending to type. It is seen mimicking the activities of a person sitting at a desk, whom it may have witnessed using the keyboard at some point.

This unique incident occurred at the West Bengal Railway Station Enquiry Office, according to the post’s caption. The validity of this video cannot be confirmed by the media.

Take a look at the post below:

People are seen gathered around the monkey in the video, admiring it as it goes about its business. They may be heard laughing at the scenario and appreciating the monkey’s antics.

The short video has received over 3,000 views and many likes since it was shared. Users responded with laughing emojis and humorous remarks in the comments area.

Check out the responses below:

“Wow, talk about an efficient and tech-savvy langur!” commented one user. “NEW REQUIPMENT STATION MASTER,” wrote another. “Hence proved! They are our ancestors,” quipped a third user.

