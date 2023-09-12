NASA’s New Image of Mercury is a Must-See

Photograph shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

This image features Mercury the smallest planet within our solar system.

NASA also posted a detailed caption along with the image to explain more about the planet. Advertisement

A photograph shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has taken the internet by surprise.

This image features Mercury, the smallest planet within our solar system. Taken by MESSENGER, the pioneering spacecraft to orbit Mercury, this picture has sparked conversations and excitement among online users.

NASA also posted a detailed caption along with the image to explain more about the planet.

“Slightly larger than Earth’s Moon, Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system, and is the closest to the Sun at an average of 36 million miles (58 million km) away. While Mercury may be the smallest planet, it is also the speediest, travelling in its orbit at almost 29 miles (47 km) per second, making a year on Mercury just 88 Earth days,” the space agency wrote.

Advertisement Advertisement In the following paragraphs, they discussed the planet’s thin exosphere rather than a traditional atmosphere. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by NASA (@nasa) Advertisement They also added about the picture and wrote, “Mercury appears tan and several shades of blue, with craters marking the surface, allowing scientists to examine the geological features.” Advertisement The post was shared just one day ago, and since its posting, it has garnered nearly 1.2 million likes, with the count continuing to rise. Furthermore, it has also generated a plethora of comments from individuals. Also Read Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk once bit his hand During a heated argument Kimbal bit Elon's hand, fearing that Elon might physically harm him. Elon... Advertisement Advertisement