Nasha Yeh Pyar Ka’s Italian roots revealed in viral video

A captivating video showcasing the incredibly talented Esteriore Brothers has taken Instagram by storm.
This mesmerizing video features the group, entrancing viewers with their soulful interpretation of “Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai,” which has now gone viral.
What sets this performance apart is that the group sang the original Italian version that served as the inspiration for the Bollywood adaptation.
The Esteriore Brothers, well-known for their exceptional harmonious vocals, consist of four highly gifted siblings: Marco, Paolo, Enrico, and Luca Esteriore.
Their rendition of “Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai” shines a spotlight on the song’s Italian origins, which predate its Indian adaptation.
The brothers’ flawless execution and rich vocal talents have the power to captivate their audience, immersing them in a world of love and passion through the medium of music.
The fascinating narrative of this song’s transition from Italy to Bollywood is a compelling story of cross-cultural musical admiration.
The Indian rendition, popularized through the 2001 film “Mann,” was crafted by Sanjeev-Darshan and showcased the enchanting vocals of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, with Aamir Khan in the lead role.
The original Italian variant was performed by Toto Cutugno.
A wonderful fusion of culture and music!
