Nasha Yeh Pyar Ka’s Italian roots revealed in viral video

Exterior Brothers’ soulful rendition of “Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai” goes viral.

The group sang the original Italian version of the song, which inspired the Bollywood adaptation.

A captivating video showcasing the incredibly talented Esteriore Brothers has taken Instagram by storm.

What sets this performance apart is that the group sang the original Italian version that served as the inspiration for the Bollywood adaptation.

The Esteriore Brothers, well-known for their exceptional harmonious vocals, consist of four highly gifted siblings: Marco, Paolo, Enrico, and Luca Esteriore.

Their rendition of “Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai” shines a spotlight on the song’s Italian origins, which predate its Indian adaptation.

The brothers’ flawless execution and rich vocal talents have the power to captivate their audience, immersing them in a world of love and passion through the medium of music.