Netizens Plead as Street Vendor Makes Maggi Paratha

A video featuring a street vendor creating a unique dish – Maggi paratha – has captured the attention of food enthusiasts and gone viral on social media. The video, shared by Sukrit Jain on Instagram, showcases the process of making this fusion dish.

In the video, a woman begins by preparing Maggi in a pan and then combines it with coriander leaves, chopped onion, and grated cheese. She proceeds to roll out a roti and adds the Maggi mixture before cooking the paratha on a tawa with ghee. The end result is a mouthwatering Maggi-filled paratha.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on June 16, the video has amassed over 4.2 million views, along with numerous likes and comments. It has sparked a lively discussion among netizens, with some eager to try this innovative culinary creation and others expressing surprise and curiosity about its taste.

Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user wrote, “Maggi be like maa meri shaktiyon ka galat istemaal ho raha hai [Maggi be like Mom my powers are being misused].”

“I think somehow this would taste good. How was it?” expressed another.

A third commented, “Stop this nonsense.”

“Stop, please,” shared a fourth.

A fifth posted, “Maggi be like – Mujhe log 2 min ke jagah ghanto mein bana rhe hai woh bhi galat tariko se [Maggi be like – People are cooking me in hours instead of 2 minutes and that too in wrong ways].”

