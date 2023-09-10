New Zealand Couple’s Flight Nightmare: Stinky Dog

Advertisement

New Zealand couple seeks refund after unpleasant 13-hour flight next to dog.

The dog was snorting, drooling, and had an unpleasant odor.

The couple requested a seat change but the only available options were in economy class.

A complaint has been filed with Singapore Airlines by a couple from New Zealand, Gill and Warren Press, seeking a refund for their airfare due to a distressing 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

Their discomfort during the flight was primarily caused by the presence of a dog seated next to them in the premium economy section of the aircraft.

The Press couple, who come from Wellington, were on their way home from a European trip in June when they were surprised to find a fellow passenger had brought a dog along.

Gill Press vividly described their initial shock, recalling that they initially mistook the heavy snorting noise for her husband’s phone, only to discover it was coming from the dog.

Although they requested a seat change, their only available options were in the rear of the economy class.

Not wanting to accept a downgrade, they chose to remain in their original seats. However, as the flight progressed, the dog’s behavior became increasingly disruptive. In addition to the loud snorting, the dog also emitted unpleasant odors and drooled.

Furthermore, it positioned its head under Mr. Press’ feet, causing discomfort and irritation throughout the journey.