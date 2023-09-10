Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Zealand Couple’s Flight Nightmare: Stinky Dog

New Zealand Couple’s Flight Nightmare: Stinky Dog

Articles
Advertisement
New Zealand Couple’s Flight Nightmare: Stinky Dog

New Zealand Couple’s Flight Nightmare: Stinky Dog

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • New Zealand couple seeks refund after unpleasant 13-hour flight next to dog.
  • The dog was snorting, drooling, and had an unpleasant odor.
  • The couple requested a seat change but the only available options were in economy class.

A complaint has been filed with Singapore Airlines by a couple from New Zealand, Gill and Warren Press, seeking a refund for their airfare due to a distressing 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

Advertisement

Their discomfort during the flight was primarily caused by the presence of a dog seated next to them in the premium economy section of the aircraft.

The Press couple, who come from Wellington, were on their way home from a European trip in June when they were surprised to find a fellow passenger had brought a dog along.

Gill Press vividly described their initial shock, recalling that they initially mistook the heavy snorting noise for her husband’s phone, only to discover it was coming from the dog.

Although they requested a seat change, their only available options were in the rear of the economy class.

Not wanting to accept a downgrade, they chose to remain in their original seats. However, as the flight progressed, the dog’s behavior became increasingly disruptive. In addition to the loud snorting, the dog also emitted unpleasant odors and drooled.

Furthermore, it positioned its head under Mr. Press’ feet, causing discomfort and irritation throughout the journey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The couple’s ordeal was reported by New Zealand’s Stuff media, which quoted Mrs Press saying, “The owner couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in farther, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet. My husband was wearing shorts and getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The couple has received an apology from Singapore Airlines for the inconvenience they experienced during their flight.

Nevertheless, whether the airline will grant the refund the couple is requesting remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie
Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie

A man works on a laptop in a movie theater in Bengaluru....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story