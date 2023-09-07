NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record

New York comedian Robyn Schall achieved an incredible feat by breaking the world record for the tallest stack of doughnuts in just one minute during a live streaming show. Schall embarked on this daring challenge as part of her 2023 goals, which included the aspiration to secure a Guinness World Records title.

Inspired by her child’s suggestion, Schall researched doughnut-related records and found that the existing record for stacking doughnuts was 12 in one minute. Determined to claim the title, she began rigorous training, even learning how to make doughnuts herself since finding ones of the required size was challenging.

Schall explained, “I kept the doughnuts in regulation but some on the smaller end and some on the larger. Once I mastered that, it was just practicing with speed.”

Her hard work paid off during a live episode of Sports Talk Prime, where she successfully stacked a remarkable 13 doughnuts within the allotted minute, setting a new world record. Schall shared that as the challenge began, her nerves dissipated, and she focused on putting on an impressive doughnut-stacking show, creating a memorable moment in the world of Guinness World Records.

