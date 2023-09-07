Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record

NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

New York comedian Robyn Schall achieved an incredible feat by breaking the world record for the tallest stack of doughnuts in just one minute during a live streaming show. Schall embarked on this daring challenge as part of her 2023 goals, which included the aspiration to secure a Guinness World Records title.

Inspired by her child’s suggestion, Schall researched doughnut-related records and found that the existing record for stacking doughnuts was 12 in one minute. Determined to claim the title, she began rigorous training, even learning how to make doughnuts herself since finding ones of the required size was challenging.

Schall explained, “I kept the doughnuts in regulation but some on the smaller end and some on the larger. Once I mastered that, it was just practicing with speed.”

Her hard work paid off during a live episode of Sports Talk Prime, where she successfully stacked a remarkable 13 doughnuts within the allotted minute, setting a new world record. Schall shared that as the challenge began, her nerves dissipated, and she focused on putting on an impressive doughnut-stacking show, creating a memorable moment in the world of Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement
@sportstalkprime A World Record was broken today! A new Queen of Donuts has been crowned, @RobynSchallComic ♬ original sound – Sports Talk On Prime

Also Read

World Record: Tennessee Woman’s 5-Foot, 8-Inch Mullet
World Record: Tennessee Woman’s 5-Foot, 8-Inch Mullet

Tami Manis, a Tennessee woman, has recently clinched the Guinness World Record...

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story