Optical Illusion Reveals Hidden Pedro Pascal Portrait

This particular illusion showcases an image of actor Pedro Pascal and was crafted by Instagram user ‘Rishi Draws.’
In the video, it is explained that this illusion can only be perceived when one follows a specific process. To witness it, individuals must gaze at the dot within the image for 30 seconds.
Subsequently, when they close their eyes, the optical illusion will materialize before them.
This post was posted on May 5th, and since then, it has garnered more than nine hundred thousand likes.
Additionally, the share has generated numerous likes and comments.
An individual wrote, “This is wild.”
A second added, “I saw Pascal and then Affleck and then Reynolds and then Pascal again…that’s as a trip I wasn’t fully packed for.”
“Wow! That’s so crazy!” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “What kind of wizardry is this?”
