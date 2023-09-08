Advertisement
Edition: English
Optical Illusion Reveals Hidden Pedro Pascal Portrait

Articles
  • Optical illusion reveals a hidden portrait of Pedro Pascal.
  • To see it, stare at the dot for 30 seconds and close your eyes.
  • The illusion was created by Instagram user Rishi Draws.
This particular illusion showcases an image of actor Pedro Pascal and was crafted by Instagram user ‘Rishi Draws.’

In the video, it is explained that this illusion can only be perceived when one follows a specific process. To witness it, individuals must gaze at the dot within the image for 30 seconds.

Subsequently, when they close their eyes, the optical illusion will materialize before them.

Watch the video of this Pedro Pascal optical illusion here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rishi Draws (@rishi.draws)

This post was posted on May 5th, and since then, it has garnered more than nine hundred thousand likes.

Additionally, the share has generated numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this optical illusion here:

An individual wrote, “This is wild.”

A second added, “I saw Pascal and then Affleck and then Reynolds and then Pascal again…that’s as a trip I wasn’t fully packed for.”

“Wow! That’s so crazy!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What kind of wizardry is this?”

