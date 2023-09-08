Optical Illusion Reveals Hidden Pedro Pascal Portrait

Optical illusion reveals a hidden portrait of Pedro Pascal.

To see it, stare at the dot for 30 seconds and close your eyes.

The illusion was created by Instagram user Rishi Draws. Advertisement

This particular illusion showcases an image of actor Pedro Pascal and was crafted by Instagram user ‘Rishi Draws.’

In the video, it is explained that this illusion can only be perceived when one follows a specific process. To witness it, individuals must gaze at the dot within the image for 30 seconds.

Subsequently, when they close their eyes, the optical illusion will materialize before them.