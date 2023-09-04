Pakistani Fan Shows True Spirit of Cricket by Admiring Virat Kohli

Cancer patient’s tearful reaction to husband’s head shave melts hearts
The husband shaves his head in solidarity with his wife battling cancer....
The video features a Pakistani woman expressing her deep admiration for former Indian captain Virat Kohli.
In this viral video, you can witness a woman engaging in a conversation with a reporter, discussing the Asia Cup’s opening match.
Despite being surrounded by enthusiastic Pakistan supporters, she openly expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli. An elderly gentleman attempted to interject while she was expressing her admiration.
However, the woman cut him short by saying, “Chacha, padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat toh nahi hai (Uncle, it’s not a bad thing to love your neighbors)”.
Later, she was asked to choose between Virat and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. Guess, what she picked – Virat Kohli. Hearing this, the crowd behind her booed and shouted “Very bad”.
An India-Pakistan cricket match always evokes strong emotions between the two nations. Although the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 game between India and Pakistan was officially canceled due to rain on September 2, there’s a heartwarming video circulating on social media that embodies the true essence of sportsmanship.
Advertisement
A Pakistan fan came for Virat Kohli said:
“I came only for Virat Kohli, I expected a century from him. My heart is broken”. pic.twitter.com/PTbfhuOT9d
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2023
Nonetheless, the internet was filled with admiration for this Pakistani woman, with numerous comments labeling her a “genuine fan.”
Check out some of the reactions below:
On Saturday, India’s batting innings came to a close at a total of 266 runs in 48.5 overs, with notable performances from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82).
The Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen Afridi, who took 4 wickets for 35 runs, along with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, each securing 3 wickets, played a crucial role in limiting India’s run tally.
Virat Kohli’s dismissal, scoring just four runs off seven balls, came at the hands of Shaheen Afridi.
However, despite the competitive play, the weather ultimately had the final say, leading to the match being called off due to persistent rain.
Consequently, both teams received one point each. This result secured Pakistan’s advancement to the Super Four stage of the tournament, boasting three points from two games.
Meanwhile, India was still working to secure their place in the next round and was scheduled to face Nepal on Monday.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.