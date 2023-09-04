Pakistani Fan Shows True Spirit of Cricket by Admiring Virat Kohli

On Saturday, India’s batting innings came to a close at a total of 266 runs in 48.5 overs, with notable performances from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82).

The Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen Afridi, who took 4 wickets for 35 runs, along with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, each securing 3 wickets, played a crucial role in limiting India’s run tally.

Virat Kohli’s dismissal, scoring just four runs off seven balls, came at the hands of Shaheen Afridi.

However, despite the competitive play, the weather ultimately had the final say, leading to the match being called off due to persistent rain.

Consequently, both teams received one point each. This result secured Pakistan’s advancement to the Super Four stage of the tournament, boasting three points from two games.

Meanwhile, India was still working to secure their place in the next round and was scheduled to face Nepal on Monday.