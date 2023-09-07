Pakistani Groom’s LED Lehenga for Bride Goes Viral

Advertisement

The power of love can lead us to do some extraordinary things! A recent viral video on social media showcases a Pakistani bride in a stunning LED lehenga for her mehendi ceremony.

Now, you might wonder, what’s so special about it? Well, Rehab Danial shared glimpses of her wedding celebrations on Instagram, revealing how her husband had a unique idea to make her shine even brighter on their special day.

He ensured that she wore a lehenga adorned with LED lights during the wedding festivities.

The video that has stirred conversations on social media captures the bride, hand-in-hand with her husband, making a grand entrance in her lehenga adorned with colorful, continuously blinking LED lights. It’s a sight to behold!

Rehab captioned the video with a heartfelt message: “Throwing it back to my Mehndi in 2023. My dress was designed by my amazing husband, who always dreamt of seeing his bride radiate with lights on their big day. I was aware that some people might poke fun, but I wore it with pride, knowing that very few men would go to such lengths to make their bride feel this special.”