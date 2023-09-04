Passenger Removed from Plane in Cabin Storage Dispute

A passenger onboard an American Airlines flight was removed from the plane following a heated dispute with a cabin crew member over overhead storage space, as reported by The Independent. The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the altercation was shared on Reddit and subsequently went viral on social media.

In the video, a man, identifiable by his top knot and yellow t-shirt, can be seen loudly protesting that there’s no space in the overhead bins due to another passenger’s luggage. He repeatedly insists, “He’s got no space,” as the situation escalates with the arrival of more passengers.

A male cabin crew member attempts to address the issue but is met with resistance. The passenger threatens to call the police after a heated exchange. While the video doesn’t show the man being asked to disembark, an executive is seen inquiring if a fellow passenger plans to continue the journey without him, implying his removal.

The Reddit user who shared the video claimed that the man had monopolized multiple overhead bins for his luggage, exacerbating the situation. The video has garnered significant attention and received a high percentage of upvotes since its posting.

The finger-pointing wasn’t nearly as upsetting as his hair,” said a user. A second person added, “Imagine threatening a flight attendant that your going to call the police because they pointed their finger at you for causing an unnecessary ruccus.”

“People severely underestimate the amount of authority flight attendants have within the plane,” commented a third person. “Imagine being the guy-responsible for the situation you’re complaining about-that gets you ejected from the flight,” added a user.

