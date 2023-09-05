Advertisement
Pilot’s post about lost watch goes viral, Dubai airport responds

Pilot's post about lost watch goes viral, Dubai airport responds

Articles
Pilot’s post about lost watch goes viral, Dubai airport responds

Pilot’s post about lost watch goes viral, Dubai airport responds

  • The pilot loses watch at Dubai airport and gets it back in 5 minutes.
  • Dubai Airport’s Lost and Found department was praised for efficiency.
  • Pilot impressed with high standards of law and order in Dubai.

Commercial pilot Hana Mohsin Khan recently took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to share her admiration for Dubai International Airport’s Lost and Found department.

Her experience unfolded when she was on a return flight from Dubai and made a stop at the airport’s duty-free shop.

During the security check, Khan accidentally left her watch behind after removing it. She only realized her watch was missing once she was already in flight, initially assuming it was lost for good.

However, Khan was determined to recover her cherished timepiece. She immediately contacted her ground staff in Dubai and sent three emails to the Dubai airport’s Lost and Found department.

To her astonishment, the department swiftly located her missing watch.

On a subsequent trip to Dubai, Khan visited the Lost and Found office at the airport. Remarkably, within a mere five minutes, she had her watch back in her possession.

Khan was profoundly impressed by the efficiency of the Lost and Found department and expressed her awe at how effortlessly she was able to retrieve her valuable possessions.

She also took a moment to reflect on the high standards of law and order in Dubai, comparing it to her upbringing in the Middle East, where it took a considerable amount of time for people to adopt the habit of locking their cars and house doors.

Khan concluded her post by conveying her heartfelt gratitude to the city of Dubai.

Pilot's post about lost watch goes viral, Dubai airport responds

Individuals in the comments section shared their encounters with the Lost and Found department at Dubai International Airport.

See reactions below:

Share your opinions in the comments section below.

