Plane Crashes at Gender Reveal Party, Pilot Killed

- A stunt plane crashes at a gender reveal party in Mexico.
- The pilot was killed, but no other injuries were reported.
- Incident reignites debate over the safety of gender reveal stunts.
A gender reveal gathering in Mexico took a tragic twist when a stunt plane, which had been arranged for the celebration, crashed unexpectedly in front of the guests.
The incident was recorded in a video that has now become widely circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The video depicts the soon-to-be parents, their faces filled with happiness, standing together and holding hands in front of a sign that read “Oh Baby.”
However, the festive atmosphere took a horrifying turn when a stunt plane lost control and plummeted to the ground right in front of the unsuspecting attendees.
