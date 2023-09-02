Poodle Adorably Photobombs Woman’s Selfie

A heartwarming video capturing the endearing bond between a woman and her canine companion has melted hearts across social media. Shared by the Instagram handle @lucylou_awsomedoodle, the video features an adorable poodle named Lucy.

In the video, the woman calls out to Lucy for a selfie while the poodle stands atop a slide. Without hesitation, Lucy rushes down and places her paws gently on the woman’s shoulder, eager to be part of the special moment. The heartwarming scene concludes with the dog flashing an adorable smile for the selfie.

Take a look at the post below:

This heartwarming post, shared on June 20, has since garnered over 10.4 million views, leaving viewers captivated by the genuine connection between humans and their four-legged companions. The video has also drawn numerous likes and comments, with many expressing their delight at the touching display of canine affection. It’s a reminder of the simple yet profound joy that our furry friends bring into our lives.

An individual wrote, “I was having a bad day, she changed it.” “I need this dog!” shared another. A third posted, “Oh my goodness, cuteness overload.” A fourth commented, “It’s so cute. I also want a cute dog and such a cute photo.” A fifth said, “So wholesome.” Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

