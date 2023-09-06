Procedure Changes Eye Color in 30 Minutes

For those wishing to change their eye color permanently, a procedure known as keratopigmentation, or ‘corneal tattooing,’ offers a unique solution. Originally developed to address medical issues, it has gained popularity among individuals seeking an aesthetic transformation.

Eye color is determined by the distribution of melanin in the iris. Keratopigmentation utilizes advanced machinery and biologically compatible pigments to alter this color permanently. Unlike some complex procedures, it only affects the surface of the eye, eliminating potential complications like infections or retinal detachment.

The process involves creating a fine intracorneal tunnel with a laser and introducing a special pigment to achieve the desired eye color. Typically lasting 30 to 45 minutes for both eyes, the procedure is painless due to topical anesthesia and is entirely reversible.

While the aesthetic application of keratopigmentation has sparked debate, experts generally consider it relatively safe when performed correctly. However, the long-term effects remain uncertain, as the use of biologically compatible pigments is still evolving. As the field progresses, it holds promise for those seeking a permanent change in eye color.

