Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ teaser’ Out, Netizens Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration began with excitement for Animal,

A film focusing on a strained father-son relationship and intense bloodshed.

The teaser showcases an action-packed drama sequence and is set for release in December 2023.

After Animal’s teaser was published, Ranbir Kapoor‘s birthday celebration on September 28 got off to a great start. Many people expressed their excitement for the movie on X (previously Twitter) and remarked on Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning performance. Not everyone, though, was moved by the movie; several others also expressed their dissatisfaction.

See what others are saying about the teaser for Animal:

#AnimalTeaser is superb, this could establish an already classy #RanbirKapoor as a mass hero. #SandeepReddyVanga direction again looks super. Can't wait for the trailer #RashmikaMandanna — Jatin Pandey (@JatinPa36312039) September 28, 2023

When #tiger3 teaser came yesterday I liked it very much. But my opinion changed after watching #Animal teaser . Looking superb brilliant #RanbirKapoor #BobbyDeol top notch. #AnilKapoor as usual in his craft. Advertisement — Anoop Sharrma (@sagitarius4002) September 28, 2023

What a raw teaser! Bobby Deol stunned me ! Ranbir – Mere Bhai, vo Rockstar wali aatma wapus a gai hai kya ? Animal is going to became a Rage ! #AnimalTeaser #Animal #RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #SandeepReddyVanga — Harshit Gokhe 🇮🇳 (@HarshitGokhe) September 28, 2023

I found #AnimalTeaser to be somewhat Mid. Initially, the first scene of the trailer was intriguing, but as it progressed, it seemed to become just another typical criminal movie, which was a bit disappointing. Overall, the trailer didn't really excite me as much as I had hoped. pic.twitter.com/nP0427fWGA — TARUN CHOUDHARY (@51Tarun) September 28, 2023

I liked announcement video more than this teaser. #Animal Advertisement — A•B•H•I•S•H•E•K (@I_SalmanOHolic) September 28, 2023

Not very happy with selection of actors..

Expected more

Rashmika and anil kapoor look great..

#AnimalTeaser — Hardik shah (@HardikHasty) September 28, 2023

Animal’s teaser information

The main plot of Animal is a tense father-son relationship set against a violent background. Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor discuss having kids in the beginning of the trailer. The next frame in the movie shows Ranbir defending his combative father, Anil Kapoor, who is portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Mandanna is told she can ask him anything and he will be honest, but she is not allowed to talk about his father. He then specifies who. A dramatic action scene is then shown in the teaser.

On December 1, 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, which he also directed, will be released in theaters.

