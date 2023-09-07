Roman-Era Swords Unearthed in Israel, Likely Jewish Rebel Loot

Archaeologists in Israel have made a fascinating discovery of four remarkably well-preserved 1,900-year-old swords, complete with wooden and leather scabbards, in a remote cave overlooking the Dead Sea. The find suggests that these swords may have been the spoils of Jewish rebels who rose against Roman rule during the tumultuous period between the first century BC and the second century AD.

Three of the swords bear a striking resemblance to Roman “spatha” swords, while the fourth features a ring-pommel handle consistent with the era. Additionally, a shafted Roman “pilum” spear was also unearthed in the same cave. This discovery holds historical significance, shedding light on the hideouts used by Jewish rebels.

The presence of a coin from the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD at the cave entrance suggests a connection to this period of rebellion. Eitan Klein, an archaeologist from the Israel Antiquities Authority, explained that the concealed placement of these weapons in deep cracks within the cave indicates that they were likely taken as spoils from Roman soldiers or the battlefield. It’s clear that the rebels were determined to avoid detection by Roman authorities while in possession of these weapons.

Take a look at the images below:

