Sassy cat has a cheeky way of telling she’s done eating, Watch

Sassy cat has a cheeky way of telling she’s done eating.

People who have pets often share videos on social media to show their animals doing funny or unusual things. In this case, there’s a video of a sassy cat that’s a great example of that. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Bryan Parrish.

In the video, you can see a cat near a door with an empty plate in front of her. The video starts with a message that says, “This is how our cat lets us know she’s done eating.” Then, the cat is shown flipping the plate in a somewhat aggressive manner.

This video was shared on September 4, and since then, it has gotten more than 1.9 million views and is still counting. It has also led to various reactions from people who watched it.

“Get this out of my face,” wrote an Instagram user, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “She got some skills tho, flipped that plate perfectly,” praised another. “Just to let you know that her majesty is finished,” joked a third. “Thank goodness ours just walks away,” shared a fourth. “She’s doing flip the plate challenge and winning,” added a fifth.