Scots Singer’s ‘Pigeon Pigeon’ Viral Video Shared by Kylie Minogue

Christeen serenades trapped pigeon, Kylie Minogue takes notice.

“Pigeon Pigeon”: Christeen’s clever twist on a Kylie Minogue song.

Kylie’s share propels Christeen to sudden fame, surprising her.

Advertisement

Scottish entertainer Christeen MacMurdie has become an internet sensation after a video of her singing to a trapped pigeon went viral and caught the attention of none other than Kylie Minogue herself.

Christeen, a karaoke host from Uddingston, Scotland, regularly entertains patrons at the Waterloo Bar in Glasgow. On a fateful Sunday afternoon, she found herself in a peculiar situation when a pigeon got trapped in the bar. Despite multiple efforts to free the bird, it remained stuck.

As she began her karaoke set, Christeen couldn’t resist addressing the pigeon with her own adaptation of Kylie Minogue’s song “Padam Padam,” which she cleverly turned into “Pigeon Pigeon.” Singing lines like “Pigeon, pigeon, I know you wanna take me home,” she left the audience in stitches.

Take a look at the post below:

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering nearly a million views and even capturing Kylie Minogue’s attention. Kylie shared the video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, propelling Christeen to newfound fame.

In disbelief, Christeen spoke about the unexpected turn of events, saying, “It’s absolutely unbelievable. My LGBTQI+ friends from the Waterloo Bar will be so pleased – they are massive fans of hers. I never thought she would see it, never mind repost it. Wow.”

Also Read Pigeon Survives 80-Mile Drive Stuck in Car’s Front Grille Pedestrian alerts family to trapped pigeon, leading to rescue efforts. East Sussex...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.