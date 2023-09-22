Shah Rukh Khan Impressed by Kid’s Singing Jawan songs

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a girl singing “Jawan” songs on X.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his interactions with fans on social media, recently responded to a heartwarming video of a young girl singing songs from his latest movie, “Jawan.” The video was posted by a user on the platform X (formerly Twitter), where the user’s daughter, Aahna, showcased her singing talent.

In the video, Aahna introduced herself and expressed her wish for a response from SRK. She sang songs from the film “Jawan” and conveyed her father’s promise to take her to watch the movie again if SRK replied to her video.

Read the caption of the video, “Aahna, tell your dad to book your tickets immediately because I’ve loved both the songs you did… Both #Chaleya and the rap!!! So thank you and love you! Now watch it again and sing Zinda Banda next please?”

Take a look at the post below:

Hi Shahrukh sir @iamsrk my daughter Aahna learned these songs from Jawan in 1 hr and sang for you and now waiting for your reply since 10 days. It was also her wish to Ganesha after the puja. Hope her prayers get answered. She absolutely adores u..proof those posters in her room pic.twitter.com/7xf9SEbIxe Advertisement — rohitposina (@rohitposina) September 21, 2023

Touched by Aahna’s performance, Shah Rukh Khan not only retweeted the video but also left an affectionate reply. He praised Aahna for her rendition of the songs from “Jawan” and expressed his love for both the songs. He also made a special request for her to sing the song “Zinda Banda” next.

SRK’s response garnered significant attention, with nearly 83,000 views and around 2,700 likes. It exemplified his genuine connection with fans and their admiration for the beloved actor.

Check out the responses below:

“What a lovely message! Your appreciation for Aahna’s talent is heartwarming, and it’s clear that you’ve enjoyed her performances. Encouraging her to watch again and sing another song shows your support and enthusiasm. Keep spreading love and positivity!” wrote an X user. “This is beautiful,” added another. “Nice post,” joined a third.

