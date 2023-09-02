Soulful Rendition of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s ‘Chaleya’

A captivating rendition of the song “Chaleya” from the upcoming film “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has taken the internet by storm. Ashee Dhiman, a talented musician and Instagram user, shared a video of her soulful performance, and it’s making waves online.

In the video, Dhiman can be seen skillfully playing the guitar while delivering a heartfelt rendition of “Chaleya.” Expressing her passion for the song, she tagged Shah Rukh Khan and renowned singer Arijit Singh in the caption, humorously stating, “I was not happy with the oh oh oh. I have been obsessed with this song. I haven’t been listening to anything else.”

Take a look at the post below:

Since its upload on August 25, the video has amassed over a million views and earned more than 30,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to rise. The heartfelt performance resonated with viewers, leading to a flood of positive reactions and comments from Instagram users in awe of Dhiman’s musical talent.

Check out the responses below:

“I can listen to your voice and this song on loop,” wrote one Instagram user. “Isn’t this the sweetest,” complimented another. “Oh oh oh has a separate fanbase now,” wrote another. “Soulful. Just loved it,” added a fourth. “This is absolutely amazing, you and your voice are angelic,” wrote a fifth.

