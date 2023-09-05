Spot the Difference: Spot two differences between the two Frozen pictures!

Puzzles provide a non-monotonous way to boost mental acuity.

Daily spot the different challenges to improve observation skills.

Test your skills with a 5-second, 2-difference challenge.

There are numerous strategies to boost overall cognitive ability, such as exercise and puzzle-solving. Doing exercises may become tiresome at some point; but, solving puzzles will never become monotonous.

If you truly want to enhance your observation and attention to detail, you should solve at least one spot-the-difference challenge every day.

These puzzles test your vision by asking you to discover differences between two nearly identical photos.

If you want to see how good your talents are, play this identify the difference game we offer for you today. Let’s get started.

Spot 2 differences in 5 seconds

The image above is from Disney’s recent popular animated film Frozen. In the image, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Swenn are standing in a snowy wilderness.

The two photos are nearly alike, but if you look closely, you will see two changes. It is your responsibility to locate them all.

You also have only 5 seconds to find them. Best wishes.

Remember, no more than 5 seconds.

If you’re having trouble identifying the differences, don’t worry because we’re about to solve this spot the difference challenge for you. To view it, scroll down.

Spot the difference solution

Were you able to identify all of the differences between the two photographs in the allotted time?

