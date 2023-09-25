Stolen Israeli Tank Found in Junkyard

Stolen Merkava 2 tank found in junkyard.

Tank disappeared from military training zone.

Two suspects arrested in the case.

Advertisement

Israeli authorities are perplexed by the theft of a heavily armoured yet disarmed Merkava 2 tank from a military training zone, only to discover it later discarded in a junkyard. The tank mysteriously vanished from a closed-off training area in northern Israel near Haifa, a coastal city.

The 65-ton tank, once an integral part of Israel’s military, was found abandoned among rusted metal scraps and industrial debris near a military base. Although decommissioned for years and unarmed, it had been utilized as a stationary prop for soldier training exercises.

Law enforcement swiftly apprehended two suspects linked to the audacious theft, raising questions about how such a massive vehicle could be stolen unnoticed. The incident has ignited speculation about security measures in sensitive military zones and the audacity of the culprits involved.

This bizarre case has captured the attention of both the public and authorities as they work to unravel the mystery of the stolen tank’s journey from a secure military area to a humble junkyard.

Also Read

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.