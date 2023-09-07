Strange Lights in Sky at Paranormal Hotspot with UFO History

Residents of Waynesboro, Virginia, known for a 1960s UFO sighting, were treated to an unusual sight recently—a bright train-like glow in the sky that abruptly vanished. The UFO hotspot stirred up intrigue once again as locals reported the mysterious event on Friday night, September 1.

Decades ago, in December 1964 and January 1965, reports of a metallic “ship” and an “upside-down spinning top toy” emitting a strange blue glow fueled speculation about extraterrestrial encounters in the area.

However, this time, the lights were likely from a Starlink satellite, scheduled to be visible in the region around 9 pm. Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which operates Starlink, acknowledged the sightings on social media.

While the lights caused alarm for some who contacted the police, local reports reassured the community that Starlink satellites are not dangerous but can be surprising to those witnessing them for the first time.

Starlink’s mission is to provide high-speed internet access, especially in underserved rural areas, with plans to launch thousands more satellites into Earth’s orbit. Similar incidents have occurred in nearby regions, rekindling memories of the UFO frenzy from the 1960s in Virginia.

Advertisement

Also Read UFO flying over Las Vegas most likely rare weather event: Video UFO flying over Las Vegas is most likely a weather phenomenon, experts...

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook pageFollow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement