Stunning Meteor Leaves Onlookers in Turkey Awestruck

A remarkable green meteor streaked across the Turkish sky, leaving spectators in awe and prompting a flurry of videos shared on social media platforms. The celestial event, which occurred on Saturday, September 2, illuminated the night sky over Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in eastern Turkey, casting mesmerizing green light streaks.

One video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Nahel Belgherze, captured the surreal moment as a young child innocently played with a balloon while the meteor blazed through the cloudy night sky.

Meteoroids, often referred to as “space rocks,” can range in size from minuscule dust particles to small asteroids, as explained by NASA. When these celestial objects rapidly enter Earth’s atmosphere and incinerate, they are commonly known as meteors or fireballs.

Authorities have not provided an official explanation for the origin of this celestial phenomenon. While it has been several weeks since the Perseid meteor shower, which occurred between July 17 and August 19, such mesmerizing celestial displays continue to captivate and astonish observers worldwide.

