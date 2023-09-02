Advertisement
Swiggy asks customer if they're hosting an IND vs PAK watch party

Swiggy asks customer if they’re hosting an IND vs PAK watch party

Articles
Swiggy asks customer if they’re hosting an IND vs PAK watch party

Swiggy asks customer if they’re hosting an IND vs PAK watch party

  • Swiggy customer in Bengaluru orders 62 servings of biryani.
  • Swiggy asks customers if they’re hosting an IND vs. PAK watch party.
  • The post went viral with over 14,000 views and 170 likes.
Swiggy’s recent social media post regarding a customer’s order has generated amusement among the public.

In their post, the food delivery company humorously noted that a customer in Bengaluru had placed an order for a whopping 62 servings of biryani.

“Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? Who are you? Where exactly are you? Are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch party?? Can I come?” the company wrote on the microblogging platform. India is presently playing against Pakistan in the ongoing 16th edition of the Asia Cup.

Take a look at this post by Swiggy:

The post, which was posted a little over an hour ago, has garnered nearly 14,000 views and received almost 170 likes.

Users reacted in diverse ways, with some expressing amusement and humor in their comments.

“That was my order. Have you arrived yet?” joked an X user. “Yes, I am, come soon, let’s party,” joined another. “Hahaha,” expressed a third. “You know who they are,” wrote a fourth.

