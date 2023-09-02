Swiggy asks customer if they’re hosting an IND vs PAK watch party

Virat Kohli,Haris Rauf put rivalry aside ahead of Asia Cup match
Swiggy’s recent social media post regarding a customer’s order has generated amusement among the public.
In their post, the food delivery company humorously noted that a customer in Bengaluru had placed an order for a whopping 62 servings of biryani.
“Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? Who are you? Where exactly are you? Are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch party?? Can I come?” the company wrote on the microblogging platform. India is presently playing against Pakistan in the ongoing 16th edition of the Asia Cup.
— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2023
