Tendulkar’s wish for Gill leaves fans wondering: Is Sara next?

A mesmerizing dance performance by a group of college students to the...
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday wishes to Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill on September 8 through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
This gesture instantly catapulted Sachin Tendulkar to the top of the trending topics list, and you might be wondering why.
Well, the reason is the excitement and intrigue that ensued when social media users saw Sachin’s birthday message for Shubman.
Rumors have been circulating that Shubman Gill is in a romantic relationship with Sachin’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar.
It’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation of this speculation, but users on X are elated.
In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar wished Shubman Gill the happiest of birthdays, expressing his hope for a year filled with outstanding runs and cherished memories.
Tendulkar’s birthday wish for Gill has ignited widespread curiosity and conjecture about the alleged relationship’s current status.
As the comment section brims with numerous memes and reactions, let’s take a glimpse at how people responded to this development.
Another one said, “Real account se aao Sara (Post from your real account).”
Several individuals also shared memes subtly alluding to the speculated wedding plans of the rumored couple.
Some humorous reactions included the suggestion that Sara might be encouraging her father to make a post for Gill.
The memes reflect the widespread popularity of the rumored couple in the public eye, with fans eagerly anticipating any new developments in Sara and Gill’s romantic relationship.
