Terrifying Videos Show Buildings Collapse in Morocco Earthquake

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, killing over 800 people and injuring at least 672.

The earthquake was centered in the High Atlas Mountains, southwest of Marrakech.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Central Morocco was struck by a devastating earthquake registering 6.8 on the Richter scale, resulting in a tragic loss of over 800 lives, according to the Moroccan Interior Ministry.

The earthquake also left at least 672 individuals injured, with the majority of casualties concentrated in Marrakech and surrounding provinces near the quake’s epicenter.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and it is anticipated that the number of casualties may increase as responders reach remote areas.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake originated in the High Atlas Mountains, approximately 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 kilometers.

The quake occurred at 11:11 p.m. and was captured in videos shared on social media, revealing scenes of people fleeing, damaged structures, and streets strewn with debris.

Most of the tragic fatalities occurred in remote mountainous regions, posing significant challenges for rescue teams due to their challenging accessibility.

Moroccans and tourists alike shared videos illustrating the aftermath of the earthquake, showcasing collapsed buildings and dust-covered surroundings.

Additionally, parts of the iconic red walls surrounding Marrakech’s historic old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, sustained damage.

Videos from both tourists and locals depicted scenes of people evacuating restaurants and establishments, with the backdrop of loud club music.

WATCH: Morocco Earthquake aftermath viral videos:

BREAKING: 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, killing over 300 people. My heart goes out to all those affected. Stay strong. 🇲🇦🙏 #Morocco pic.twitter.com/c2u56EA6DJ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 9, 2023

The seismic activity was reportedly experienced in the capital city of Rabat, located about 350 kilometers away from the epicenter, as well as in Casablanca and Essaouira. Furthermore, the earthquake's effects were felt at considerable distances, reaching as far as Portugal and Algeria, as confirmed by the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, responsible for emergency response. While earthquakes are infrequent in North Africa, there is historical evidence of a significant event—a magnitude 5.8 tremor near Agadir in 1960—which tragically resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

