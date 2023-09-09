The Great Khali Schools John Cena in Hindi

Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens
The Great Khali recently posted a video on his Instagram account that has garnered quite a bit of attention.
In the video, he can be seen giving Hindi lessons to John Cena, the renowned American professional wrestler who was in India for the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.
In the Instagram post, The Great Khali humorously mentions his attempt to teach Hindi to John Cena.
The video begins with both wrestlers looking at the camera, and as it progresses, Khali expresses his desire to teach Cena Hindi.
In response, Cena enthusiastically expresses his interest in learning the language.
The video was uploaded approximately 16 hours ago and has since gained viral status. As of now, the clip has amassed over 1.6 million views, and this number continues to rise steadily.
Additionally, the video has garnered a multitude of comments from viewers.
“Khali sir aise hi apne aap se baat karke hume entertain karte raho [Khali sir keep speaking to yourself to entertain us like this],” posted an Instagram user, referencing John Cena’s famous catchphrase “You Can’t See Me.” Another added, “John Cena kahan pe hai? I can’t see him.” A third joked, “I can’t see anything except Khali.” A fourth wrote, “This is nice.” Many reacted to the video using emotions.
