The Great Khali Schools John Cena in Hindi

The Great Khali recently posted a video on his Instagram account that has garnered quite a bit of attention.

In the video, he can be seen giving Hindi lessons to John Cena, the renowned American professional wrestler who was in India for the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

In the Instagram post, The Great Khali humorously mentions his attempt to teach Hindi to John Cena.

The video begins with both wrestlers looking at the camera, and as it progresses, Khali expresses his desire to teach Cena Hindi.

In response, Cena enthusiastically expresses his interest in learning the language.