Tianye Restaurant Caught Diluting Orange Juice With Mop Water

Advertisement

Tianye Restaurant in Wenzhou, China caught mixing tap water from the mop sink with concentrated orange juice.

The incident was captured on video and went viral online.

The restaurant has apologized and attributed the incident to inadequate supervision.

A shocking food hygiene scandal has recently come to light involving Tianye Restaurant, a popular chain located in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, in eastern China.

Advertisement

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the restaurant has been caught mixing tap water from a mop sink with concentrated orange juice, leading to widespread outrage online.

The incident was captured on video by a customer, revealing an employee placing a large pot of concentrated orange juice into a basin typically used for mop cleaning. Tap water was then added to the juice mix.

The setting showed the basin located near hanging mops and brooms, with a dustpan filled with rubbish nearby.

Upon realizing that they were being filmed, the employee hurriedly removed the bucket of juice mix from the basin and transferred it into a serving pot. Other staff members attempted to prevent the customer from further recording the scene.

The man recording the video can be heard exclaiming, “They just use tap water to make orange juice for us,” raising awareness among other diners and expressing his disappointment in the restaurant’s actions.

This scandal has led to strong public condemnation, particularly in Wenzhou, where complimentary orange juice is a beloved choice among children and teenagers. In response to the backlash, Tianye Restaurant issued an apology on August 26, attributing the incident to inadequate supervision and lax management at the implicated chain eatery.