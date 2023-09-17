Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiny Grain-Sized Camera Set to Transform Surgery

Tiny Grain-Sized Camera Set to Transform Surgery

Articles
Advertisement
Tiny Grain-Sized Camera Set to Transform Surgery

Tiny Grain-Sized Camera Set to Transform Surgery

Advertisement
  • A recent viral image on the internet showcased an incredibly small camera.
  • This tiny sensor, named ‘OV6948,’ is developed by US-based OmniVision Technologies.
  • The OVM6948, touted as the only ultra-small “chip on tip” camera with backside illumination.

Advancements in technology have led to the miniaturization of devices that were once bulky, making a profound impact on various industries, particularly in medicine. A recent viral image on the internet showcased an incredibly small camera, measuring just 0.575 x 0.575 millimeters, equivalent to the size of a grain of salt. This tiny image sensor, named ‘OV6948,’ is developed by US-based OmniVision Technologies and holds the Guinness World Record for being the “Smallest Image Sensor Commercially Available.”

OmniVision designed these miniature medical imagers to address the demand for less invasive procedures and deeper anatomical access. Moreover, these imagers offer solutions to challenges associated with reusable medical imaging equipment, such as the risk of cross-contamination and high maintenance costs.

Disposable endoscopes are expected to see significant growth, with a projected 35.9% CAGR over the next five years, driven by concerns about cross-contamination and the need for cost-effective, small-diameter disposable endoscopes with high image quality. The OVM6948, touted as the only ultra-small “chip on tip” camera with backside illumination, offers excellent image quality, improved low-light performance, reduced LED heat, and enhanced sensitivity, making it a game-changer in the field of medical imaging.

Also Read

New York City: Racially Motivated Assault Caught on Camera
New York City: Racially Motivated Assault Caught on Camera

A 60-year-old Black woman was brutally assaulted in a Harlem subway station...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story