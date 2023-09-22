Toddler’s Scottish Slang words becomes TikTok sensation

Scottish toddler Ivy goes viral on TikTok.

Earns nearly £300 in two months.

Charms 86,600 followers and gets recognized in public.

Two-year-old Ivy Connelly from Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland, has become a TikTok sensation, earning a wage just for being herself. Ivy, known as ‘Ivy the Scottish toddler’ on TikTok, has amassed an impressive following of 86,600 fans. Her entertaining videos, often featuring her use of Scots slang, have gained immense popularity, with one video garnering 7.7 million views and 5.1 million likes.

Ivy’s mother, Sam Connelly, a nurse, created the TikTok account during lockdown, and the toddler’s popularity has taken off. Ivy’s earnings from her TikTok fame have reached nearly £300 in just two months, with her mother diligently saving the money in a bank account for Ivy’s future.

Despite attempts to teach Ivy to “talk posh,” she proudly maintains her strong Scottish accent and dialect, delighting viewers with her cheeky and charming personality. Sam plans to continue making TikTok videos with Ivy, even as they expect a new addition to the family. Ivy’s fame extends beyond social media, with fans recognizing her on holidays and in public, making her a true Scottish sensation.

