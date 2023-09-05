Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes

Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes

Articles
Advertisement
Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Four unattended railway carriages moved autonomously in Sahibganj, Jharkhand.
  • This unusual incident occurred on Barharwa’s railway lines, managed by the Malda Rail Division.
  • Local railway authorities are investigating the incident.
    • Advertisement

A peculiar incident took place in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, where four railway carriages were seen traversing the tracks without the presence of an engine or a locomotive operator.

This unusual occurrence unfolded on the railway lines situated in Barharwa, which are under the administration of the Malda Rail Division.

These tracks were originally constructed to facilitate the loading and unloading of goods and mainly served the Dighi main route.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

For an extended period, there has been an ongoing request for the installation of protective barriers along the Dighi main route.

However, this request has not yet been fulfilled. During this period, a train unexpectedly initiated movement along the tracks from the loading side, devoid of any engine or locomotive.

Advertisement

If there had been passengers waiting on the platform or another train approaching, the situation could have taken a dangerous turn.

Thankfully, no significant accidents occurred, providing a sense of relief to the residents. Barharwa’s local railway authorities were unable to provide clear details regarding this sudden incident.

Local representatives have indicated their intention to raise this issue and file a complaint with higher railway authorities regarding the incident.

They are also planning to advocate for the expedited construction of barriers along the Dighi route.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Dog Shows Humans How It’s Done in Viral Volleyball Video
Dog Shows Humans How It’s Done in Viral Volleyball Video

A dog plays volleyball with humans in a viral video. Dog's volleyball...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story