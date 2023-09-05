Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes

- Four unattended railway carriages moved autonomously in Sahibganj, Jharkhand.
A peculiar incident took place in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, where four railway carriages were seen traversing the tracks without the presence of an engine or a locomotive operator.
This unusual occurrence unfolded on the railway lines situated in Barharwa, which are under the administration of the Malda Rail Division.
These tracks were originally constructed to facilitate the loading and unloading of goods and mainly served the Dighi main route.
For an extended period, there has been an ongoing request for the installation of protective barriers along the Dighi main route.
However, this request has not yet been fulfilled. During this period, a train unexpectedly initiated movement along the tracks from the loading side, devoid of any engine or locomotive.
If there had been passengers waiting on the platform or another train approaching, the situation could have taken a dangerous turn.
Thankfully, no significant accidents occurred, providing a sense of relief to the residents. Barharwa’s local railway authorities were unable to provide clear details regarding this sudden incident.
Local representatives have indicated their intention to raise this issue and file a complaint with higher railway authorities regarding the incident.
They are also planning to advocate for the expedited construction of barriers along the Dighi route.
