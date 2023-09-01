Advertisement
UK’s oldest man, 111, credits moderation for long life

Articles
  • John Tinniswood is possibly the UK’s oldest living man.
  • Celebrated his 111th birthday on August 26. He was born in Liverpool in 1912.
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent him a special birthday card to commemorate the occasion.
John Tinniswood, who is thought to hold the title of the oldest living man in the UK, marked his 111th birthday on August 26.

His birthplace is Liverpool, dating back to the year 1912.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent him a special birthday card. Presently, Mr. Tinniswood resides in a Southport care facility.

While talking to BBC about the secret of his longevity, he summarised it in one word — moderation. “Moderation in everything and all things. Moderation in exercising, writing, listening,” he elaborated. Despite his old age, Tinniswood appeared active. “I don’t feel old, I keep up with my friends,” he told BBC.

BBC posted a video on Monday showcasing the festivities organized at Tinniswood’s care home to celebrate his 111th birthday.

Among the attendees at the birthday celebration were Tinniswood’s daughter and grandchildren.

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Courtesy: BBC News

Commenting on this post, an Instagram user wrote, “He’s fabulous and doing very well. He has a good attitude and as much zest for life that he can have and I think that’s the answer with exercise and as much happiness as you can attract and feel 👍”. Another person wrote, “111 ?! ❤️Wow! He looks and seems wonderful, and so sharp! 💫 Happy birthday John! 🍰 🎉”.

At this moment, the world’s oldest confirmed living man is Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, hailing from Venezuela, and he is an impressive 114-year-old. His birthdate is May 27, 1909.

In addition, María Branyas Morera, who resides in Spain, is believed to hold the title of the world’s oldest living woman and person.

Her birth certificate confirms her age at 115 years old, with her birthplace recorded as San Francisco, USA, in 1907. However, her family relocated to Catalonia, Spain, in 1914.

Also Read

Couple Shares Birthday With Twins, Making It a Triple Celebration
Couple Shares Birthday With Twins, Making It a Triple Celebration

Ohio couple shares birthday welcomes twins on the same day. The couple's...

