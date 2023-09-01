UK’s oldest man, 111, credits moderation for long life

John Tinniswood is possibly the UK’s oldest living man.

Celebrated his 111th birthday on August 26. He was born in Liverpool in 1912.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent him a special birthday card to commemorate the occasion. Advertisement

John Tinniswood, who is thought to hold the title of the oldest living man in the UK, marked his 111th birthday on August 26.

His birthplace is Liverpool, dating back to the year 1912.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent him a special birthday card. Presently, Mr. Tinniswood resides in a Southport care facility.