Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Articles
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Uorfi Javed stuns in a dress made from shirts.
  • The dress is made from multiple pink shirts arranged in an inverted fashion.
  • The collars of the shirts come together to form an exquisite frill pattern.
    • Advertisement

Uorfi Javed, renowned for her unconventional fashion preferences, recently delighted her Instagram followers with a captivating video.

In the video, she is donning a distinctive ensemble composed of numerous pink shirts.

Remarkably, these shirts have been creatively arranged in an inverted fashion, resulting in a visually striking dress.

The collars of these shirts come together to form an exquisite frill pattern, enhancing the overall aesthetics.

To complement her attire, she elegantly tied her hair into a neat, braided bun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Shirt up everyone!” wrote Uorfi Javed while sharing a video of herself on Instagram. The video opens to show Uorfi adjusting the collars on her outfit. At one point, comedian Lilly Singh walks by Uorfi and asks her, “What are you wearing?” Uorfi jokingly responds, “Shirt-up,” referring to her outfit made from shirts

To know what happens next, watch the video featuring Uorfi Javed and Lilly Singh below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed posted the video just a few hours ago, and it has already garnered more than 3.3 lakh views, with the view count continuing to rise.

Furthermore, her distinctive attire has garnered a multitude of comments from online users.

Advertisement

Here’s how people reacted to the video shared by Uorfi Javed below:

An Instagram user wrote, “All the shirts from Sabyasachi’s wardrobe are missing.”

Advertisement

“I love it,” expressed another.

A third joked, “Ohh, finally I found my shirt. You stole it.”

Also Read

Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer
Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer

Former dumpyard transformed into a public park in Churu, Rajasthan. The park...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story