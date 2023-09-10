Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Uorfi Javed stuns in a dress made from shirts.

The dress is made from multiple pink shirts arranged in an inverted fashion.

The collars of the shirts come together to form an exquisite frill pattern. Advertisement

Uorfi Javed, renowned for her unconventional fashion preferences, recently delighted her Instagram followers with a captivating video.

In the video, she is donning a distinctive ensemble composed of numerous pink shirts.

Remarkably, these shirts have been creatively arranged in an inverted fashion, resulting in a visually striking dress.

The collars of these shirts come together to form an exquisite frill pattern, enhancing the overall aesthetics.

To complement her attire, she elegantly tied her hair into a neat, braided bun.