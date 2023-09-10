Uorfi Javed Stuns in Shirt Dress, Collaborates with Lilly Singh

Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer
Uorfi Javed, renowned for her unconventional fashion preferences, recently delighted her Instagram followers with a captivating video.
In the video, she is donning a distinctive ensemble composed of numerous pink shirts.
Remarkably, these shirts have been creatively arranged in an inverted fashion, resulting in a visually striking dress.
The collars of these shirts come together to form an exquisite frill pattern, enhancing the overall aesthetics.
To complement her attire, she elegantly tied her hair into a neat, braided bun.
“Shirt up everyone!” wrote Uorfi Javed while sharing a video of herself on Instagram. The video opens to show Uorfi adjusting the collars on her outfit. At one point, comedian Lilly Singh walks by Uorfi and asks her, “What are you wearing?” Uorfi jokingly responds, “Shirt-up,” referring to her outfit made from shirts
Uorfi Javed posted the video just a few hours ago, and it has already garnered more than 3.3 lakh views, with the view count continuing to rise.
Furthermore, her distinctive attire has garnered a multitude of comments from online users.
An Instagram user wrote, “All the shirts from Sabyasachi’s wardrobe are missing.”
“I love it,” expressed another.
A third joked, “Ohh, finally I found my shirt. You stole it.”
