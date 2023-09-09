US Man Sets World Record with 777 Movies in a Year

Zach Swope, a passionate movie enthusiast from the United States, has etched his name into the Guinness World Records by attending a staggering 777 movie screenings in a single year. This incredible cinematic feat took place between July 2022 and July 2023, smashing the previous record of 715 set by Vincent Krohn of France in 2018.

Zach, aged 32, described himself as a “huge lover of film” and typically watches between 100 to 150 films at the cinema annually. For his record-breaking endeavor, he embarked on a cinematic journey that included a wide array of films, beginning with “Minions: Rise of Gru” and culminating with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

To qualify for this remarkable achievement, Zach had to watch each film in its entirety, with no distractions or multitasking allowed. This meant no napping, phone use, eating, or drinking during screenings, all strictly enforced by vigilant cinema staff.

Despite holding a full-time job, Zach diligently pursued his passion. He worked weekdays from 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and then immersed himself in cinema, often watching up to three films in one day. His secret weapon was his Regal Unlimited Membership, costing just $22 per month, which enabled him to enjoy an unlimited number of movies at Regal Cinemas.

Zach’s incredible dedication and love for film have rightfully earned him a place in the annals of cinema history.

