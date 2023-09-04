Advertisement
US Travel influencer’s ‘just book a flight’ advice sparks backlash

  • Travel influencer Kat Crittenden faces backlash for insensitive travel advice.
  • Crittenden tells followers to “simply book a flight” despite financial struggles in the US.
  • Many believe Crittenden is out of touch with the financial challenges faced by followers.

Travel influencer and TikToker, Kat Crittenden, is facing significant backlash online due to a controversial TikTok video.

The video has garnered over 19 million likes and features Crittenden encouraging her followers to “simply purchase a flight” despite the ongoing financial struggles in the United States.

In the video, Crittenden is depicted standing in crystal-clear sea waters, surrounded by lush green cliffs.

She addresses her audience with the question, “Why are you all still in America?” and suggests that they could be experiencing a similar picturesque setting at 5:30 on a Thursday evening if they just took the initiative to book a flight.

This guidance has been widely criticized as insensitive, as many believe that Crittenden, who comes from a privileged background, is out of touch with the financial challenges faced by many of her followers who cannot easily afford to “simply” book a flight.

Crittenden’s post has been perceived as tone-deaf, especially given the current economic climate in the US following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation rates are soaring, and nearly half of US consumers are reported to be feeling a significant impact from the escalating cost of living crisis, as indicated by an April 2023 survey conducted by We Are Social and Statista Q.

“Bro … we had to stop buying eggs ’cause they were $6 but no, yeah here I come,” one person wrote.

“I’m literally in crippling debt [right now],” another user commented.

“Hold up, let me put this recession on pause for everyone and we’ll join you in a minute! Get the guestroom ready, bestie!!!!”

Share your opinions in the comments section below. What do you think about this situation?

