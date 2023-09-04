US Travel influencer’s ‘just book a flight’ advice sparks backlash

Advertisement

Travel influencer Kat Crittenden faces backlash for insensitive travel advice.

Crittenden tells followers to “simply book a flight” despite financial struggles in the US.

Many believe Crittenden is out of touch with the financial challenges faced by followers.

Travel influencer and TikToker, Kat Crittenden, is facing significant backlash online due to a controversial TikTok video.

The video has garnered over 19 million likes and features Crittenden encouraging her followers to “simply purchase a flight” despite the ongoing financial struggles in the United States.

In the video, Crittenden is depicted standing in crystal-clear sea waters, surrounded by lush green cliffs.

She addresses her audience with the question, “Why are you all still in America?” and suggests that they could be experiencing a similar picturesque setting at 5:30 on a Thursday evening if they just took the initiative to book a flight.

This guidance has been widely criticized as insensitive, as many believe that Crittenden, who comes from a privileged background, is out of touch with the financial challenges faced by many of her followers who cannot easily afford to “simply” book a flight.

Crittenden’s post has been perceived as tone-deaf, especially given the current economic climate in the US following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation rates are soaring, and nearly half of US consumers are reported to be feeling a significant impact from the escalating cost of living crisis, as indicated by an April 2023 survey conducted by We Are Social and Statista Q.