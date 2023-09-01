Video of floating cat leaves viewers scratching their heads

Video of cat seemingly levitating in bathtub goes viral.

Viewers are baffled by optical illusion.

Some viewers believe the cat is actually in a bathtub, while others think it's a trick of the camera.

A perplexing video featuring a cat in a bathtub has left viewers baffled. The footage, shared on Reddit, depicts the feline playfully frolicking within the confines of the tub.

However, how the video is filmed creates a fascinating optical illusion that makes it appear as though the cat is not inside the tub but rather suspended in mid-air.

The Reddit post accompanying the video simply asks, “Cat on a ???”. In the video, a black cat can be seen navigating the white tub while twisting and turning, lending an air of intrigue to the otherwise ordinary scene.