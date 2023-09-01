Advertisement
Video of floating cat leaves viewers scratching their heads

Video of floating cat leaves viewers scratching their heads

Articles
Video of floating cat leaves viewers scratching their heads

Video of floating cat leaves viewers scratching their heads

  • Video of cat seemingly levitating in bathtub goes viral.
  • Viewers are baffled by optical illusion.
  • Some viewers believe the cat is actually in a bathtub, while others think it’s a trick of the camera.
A perplexing video featuring a cat in a bathtub has left viewers baffled. The footage, shared on Reddit, depicts the feline playfully frolicking within the confines of the tub.

However, how the video is filmed creates a fascinating optical illusion that makes it appear as though the cat is not inside the tub but rather suspended in mid-air.

The Reddit post accompanying the video simply asks, “Cat on a ???”. In the video, a black cat can be seen navigating the white tub while twisting and turning, lending an air of intrigue to the otherwise ordinary scene.

Take a look at this optical illusion video featuring a cat here:

Cat on a ???
by u/fake_cheese in confusing_perspective

The video was posted three days ago and has since garnered nearly 4,500 upvotes.

Additionally, the post has generated numerous comments from individuals expressing their bewilderment about the video and attempting to offer explanations for the optical illusion it presents.

What did Reddit users say about this cat-related optical illusion?

“I just see a weird moving void at the bottom of your tub,” posted a Reddit user. “In a bath or space,” joked another. “Way too much time was spent attempting to understand how the cat was ‘floating’ in the air,’” commented a third. “Wow, at first I couldn’t tell, and it was amazing,” joined a fourth.

Some people also tried explaining what was happening in the video. Just like this individual who wrote, “They’re in a bathtub, and we’re looking straight down.”

