Viral: Giant 14-Foot Alligator Found With Body in US Canal

14-foot alligator with body discovered in Florida canal.

Emergency crew shot the alligator for safe removal.

Investigation into victim’s death raises alligator safety concerns.

Advertisement

A startling incident unfolded in Florida, where a massive 14-foot alligator was discovered with a body in its jaws in a canal. The chilling discovery occurred in Largo, just a short distance from Clearwater Beach. A witness named JaMarcus spotted the reptile and began recording as he realized the alligator held a body. He swiftly contacted the Largo Fire Department, who arrived promptly.

The emergency crew managed to extract the alligator from the water and, in the process, had to shoot it multiple times for safety reasons, as reported by Mr. Bullard. Both the victim and the alligator were recovered from the canal. The area is known to have alligators, but this one stood out as one of the largest.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the victim’s death. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers posed by Florida’s abundant alligator population. In May of the same year, another incident saw a 23-year-old man lose an arm after an alligator attack near Fort Myers.

Also Read Alligator Goes on Keyscapade, Florida Man Left Stranded The alligator steals keys and tries to make a getaway. Human intervenes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.