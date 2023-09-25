Viral Video: Bear Cameras Saves Hiker’s Life in Alaska

Lost hiker saved by bear cameras in Katmai National Park.

Hiker signals for help on camera, leading to swift rescue.

Heartwarming video gains 1.2 million views in 15 hours.

In a remarkable turn of events, a lost hiker in Katmai National Park, Alaska, found an unlikely lifeline in the form of live-streaming bear cameras. The incredible rescue story was shared on Instagram by the Goodnews Movement, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The hiker had ventured into the wilderness when adverse weather conditions suddenly struck, leaving them disoriented and stranded. It was at this critical moment that the distressed hiker stumbled upon a camera perched atop Dumpling Mountain. Realizing the potential for rescue, they displayed a desperate thumbs-down sign and audibly called for help.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Miraculously, some 6-8 people were actively watching the bear live-stream and promptly notified the National Park Service. The park’s response was swift and efficient, dispatching a rescue crew to the hiker’s aid. Despite the cold and challenging conditions, the hiker was successfully escorted back to civilization, remarkably unharmed.

The heartwarming video documenting this extraordinary rescue has garnered over 1.2 million views in just 15 hours, along with an outpouring of likes and comments. This heartening tale serves as a testament to the unexpected ways in which technology and nature can come together to save lives in the most unexpected places.

Check out the responses below:

“This is one of the good aspects of social media. Kudos to all! Glad he’s ok!” posted an Instagram user. “What a happy story. So happy he’s ok! Thank you to all,” added another. “He kept his head! Getting lost sucks but he owned his situation and used resources at hand,” joined a third. “Imagine going to look at a park live feed hoping to see a bear and saving someone’s life,” wrote a fourth.

