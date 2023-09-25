Viral Video: Bird Attempts to Steal Woman’s Ice Cream

Viral video: Bird tries to steal woman’s ice cream.

Bird swoops down, briefly perches on woman’s head.

Video gains nearly 11 million views, sparks varied reactions.

A mischievous bird’s audacious attempt to snatch a woman’s ice cream has been captured in a viral video. Posted on the Instagram page Nando Cell, the clip shows a woman enjoying her ice cream by the sea. Unbeknownst to her, a bird hovers overhead, plotting its ice cream heist.

In a swift move, the bird swoops down to snatch a bite of the ice cream and even briefly lands its legs on the woman’s head. Initially baffled, the woman turns to her side, only to realize that her unexpected “attacker” is a bird and not a nearby human.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, shared without a caption, has garnered nearly 11 million views since it was posted last month. Comments on the video range from astonishment at the woman’s unawareness to humorous reactions to the bird’s bold ice cream theft.

Check out the responses below:

“Situational awareness zero,” posted an Instagram user. “I want to concentrate on my career just the way she’s concentrated on her ice cream to ignore such a huge seagull,” added another. “The bird is on a spy mission,” joked a third. “That’s some skillful driving right there,” commented a fourth. “Why is her first reaction to look back or to the side?” wrote a fifth.

Instagram user Els Gubbelmans took to the video’s comments section to share that the woman in the video is her. “That’s me, thanks for filming!” she wrote and added a laughing out loud emoticon.

