Viral Video: Boy Attempts Daring Stunts in Metro

Viral metro video: Man’s backflip attempt goes wrong.

He lands on his head, causing shock among fellow commuters.

Posted on Instagram, the video received over 200,000 likes.

The trend of daring stunts in running metro carriages continues to grip social media, with another viral video making the rounds. In this latest clip, shared on Instagram by @chaman_flipper, a man attempts a backflip inside a moving metro but ends up with an unexpected outcome.

The video commences with the man seated on the metro floor, gearing up for the ambitious backflip. However, as he springs into action, the landing doesn’t go as planned, and he lands on his head instead. The painful mishap leaves him clutching his head, while fellow commuters on the metro express shock and concern.

Accompanying the video, @chaman_flipper captions it with, “Metro mein chot lag gayi guys (I got hurt in the metro).”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by chaman flipper (@chaman_flipper) Advertisement

Since its posting on September 4th, the video has garnered over two lakh likes, with numerous viewers sharing their reactions in the comments section.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with attempting stunts in public spaces and the importance of safety and caution.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “It’s not good that you got hurt, but why do you have to do these stunts in the metro? This is not good at all.” A second commented, “If you do these stunts in a running metro, what else do you expect to happen?”

“What was the need of doing this in a metro?” expressed another. A fourth said, “Oh God, hope you are okay. If you do this in the metro, you will get hurt only.” “Nice try, but don’t try in metro,” said a fifth.

Also Read See viral video of guy attempting backflip from height It's a video of a man standing on the ledge of a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.