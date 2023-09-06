Viral Video Captures Thunderstorms from Plane

A recent viral video on Instagram has provided a unique perspective of a thunderstorm. Shared by a social media user named Param, the footage was captured from an airplane cruising at an altitude of 35,000 feet. The video has left viewers in awe of the breathtaking view.

The video begins with intense bursts of lightning that illuminate the entire sky. The dark clouds, lightning, and dramatic meteorological changes associated with thunderstorms are all on full display. The power and grandeur of nature are evident as viewers watch the storm from this extraordinary vantage point.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting, the video has gained widespread attention, garnering over 57,000 likes and sparking numerous conversations in the comments section. People from all over the world have been expressing their amazement and wonder at the unique perspective the video offers.

This video serves as a reminder of the beauty and intensity of nature, and it has allowed us to see a familiar phenomenon from an entirely new angle. It’s a testament to the power of social media in sharing remarkable moments and connecting people through shared experiences.

Check out the responses below:

“People living in the clouds are having a house party,” commented a user. “Imagine your horoscope saying to be careful today… And on your flight, you see this,” wrote another user. “Someone’s running around with a flashlight in those clouds,” commented a third user.

