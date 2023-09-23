Advertisement
Viral Video: Chinese Toddler’s Incredible Cooking Skills

  • Chinese toddler astounds with TV-inspired cooking skills.
  • Viral video on X displays his wok mastery, leaving viewers in awe.
  • Shows how kids can excel through observation and imitation.

In China, a remarkable toddler has taken the internet by storm with his astonishing cooking skills, showcasing how children often emulate adults in their surroundings, be it in person or through online content.

The video, initially shared on X (formerly Twitter), a few months ago, features this young culinary prodigy from Neijiang. His fascination with cooking began when he was just a few months old, as he avidly watched and imitated chefs on television cooking shows. In the video, the toddler demonstrates his mastery of the wok, skillfully maneuvering it with a ladle, leaving viewers astounded.

Take a look at the video below:

One X user, Olivia Wong, marveled at the toddler’s abilities, asking, “How come this little boy can handle this cooking pan so swiftly, and his cooking skill is so amazing?”

Another user humorously commented, “I hate it when a three-year-old is fancier with a wok than I am!”

Videos like these never fail to captivate us, showcasing the incredible talents that some children possess. Just a year ago, a viral video featured another child preparing a delightful plate of vegetable-laden fried rice, further highlighting the impressive skills that youngsters can develop when inspired by their surroundings.

Also Read

2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay
2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is pleasantly surprised by 2-year-old Levi's appreciation of fine cuisine....

