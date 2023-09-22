Viral Video: Dad’s Hilarious Chase by Crazy Duck

Man’s funny run-in with an aggressive duck at a Scottish fishery.

The duck, believed to be a Cayuga, leaped from the water, chased, and pecked at the man.

The video has quickly gained popularity, providing amusement to viewers worldwide.

A TikTok video capturing a comical encounter between a man and a feisty duck at a fishery in Scotland has taken the internet by storm. Aaron Somerville, accompanied by his fiancée Catherine Farmer and their son Thomas, was visiting Balmule Valley Fishery near Dunfermline when the unexpected incident occurred.

In the viral clip, Aaron extends his hand towards the water, and a seemingly irate Cayuga duck suddenly launches itself at him. The agitated bird proceeds to peck at Aaron’s ankles and relentlessly chases him around a walkway. Amid the hilarity, Aaron can be heard shouting in surprise while his son yells, “Daddy!” The video garnered over 8 million views within 24 hours, leaving viewers in stitches.

Aaron shared his perspective on the bizarre encounter, admitting he was taken completely off guard. Even after the video ended, the persistent duck continued its pursuit until Aaron managed to shoo it away with a bubble wand.

Catherine posted the video on TikTok initially for friends and family, but it quickly became an internet sensation, drawing laughter from people worldwide, including Scots, Spaniards, Germans, and Russians. The incident has provided a much-needed dose of humor for viewers during these trying times.

Check out the responses below:

Andy H commented: “One of the funniest things I’ve seen for ages.” Another user wrote: “I thought Scotsmen were a tough breed” with loads of laughing emojis. And another person, named Evie, said: “The duck really said ‘get outta ma pub’.”

